ABM Industries Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.2% Upside

ABM Industries Incorporated found using ticker (ABM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 59.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.74. The company has a market cap of $3,150m. Find out more information at: https://www.abm.com

The potential market cap would be $4,101m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.