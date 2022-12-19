ABM Industries Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.4% Upside

ABM Industries Incorporated with ticker code (ABM) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 51 and has a mean target at 58. Now with the previous closing price of 44.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.4%. The day 50 moving average is 44.02 while the 200 day moving average is 44.72. The market cap for the company is $2,903m. Find out more information at: https://www.abm.com

The potential market cap would be $3,757m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.