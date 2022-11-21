ABM Industries Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

ABM Industries Incorporated found using ticker (ABM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 51 with the average target price sitting at 58. Now with the previous closing price of 45.04 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,008m. Visit the company website at: https://www.abm.com

The potential market cap would be $3,873m based on the market concensus.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.