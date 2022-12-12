ABM Industries Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.3% Upside

ABM Industries Incorporated with ticker code (ABM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 51 calculating the mean target price we have 58. With the stocks previous close at 45.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.3%. The 50 day MA is 43.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,018m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.abm.com

The potential market cap would be $3,873m based on the market concensus.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.