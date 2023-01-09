Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

ABM Industries Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

ABM Industries Incorporated found using ticker (ABM) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 51 and has a mean target at 58. Now with the previous closing price of 45.62 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.1%. The 50 day MA is 44.96 while the 200 day moving average is 44.67. The market cap for the company is $3,031m. Visit the company website at: https://www.abm.com

The potential market cap would be $3,854m based on the market concensus.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. The company offers janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, including corporate offices for high tech clients, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities; provides vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. It also offers integrated facility services, engineering, and other specialized services in different types of manufacturing, distribution, and data center facilities. In addition, the company delivers custodial and landscaping and grounds for public school districts, private schools, colleges, and universities. Further, it supports airlines and airports with services comprising passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation services. Additionally, the company provides electric vehicle power design, installation, and maintenance, as well as microgrid systems installations. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is based in New York, New York.

