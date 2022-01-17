Twitter
ABM Industries Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.4% Upside

ABM Industries Incorporated with ticker code (ABM) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 47 calculating the average target price we see 56.75. Now with the previous closing price of 44.88 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 44.64 while the 200 day moving average is 46.98. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,041m. Company Website: https://www.abm.com

The potential market cap would be $3,845m based on the market concensus.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

