ABM Industries Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

ABM Industries Incorporated with ticker code (ABM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 51 with a mean TP of 58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.2%. The day 50 moving average is 45.1 and the 200 day moving average is 44.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,041m. Visit the company website at: https://www.abm.com

The potential market cap would be $3,837m based on the market concensus.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. The company offers janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, including corporate offices for high tech clients, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities; provides vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. It also offers integrated facility services, engineering, and other specialized services in different types of manufacturing, distribution, and data center facilities. In addition, the company delivers custodial and landscaping and grounds for public school districts, private schools, colleges, and universities. Further, it supports airlines and airports with services comprising passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation services. Additionally, the company provides electric vehicle power design, installation, and maintenance, as well as microgrid systems installations. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is based in New York, New York.

