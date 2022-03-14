ABM Industries Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.9% Upside

ABM Industries Incorporated found using ticker (ABM) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 57.5. With the stocks previous close at 46.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 42.91 and the 200 day moving average is 45.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,076m. Company Website: https://www.abm.com

The potential market cap would be $3,841m based on the market concensus.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.