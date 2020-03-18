ABIOMED – Consenus Indicates Potential 51.6% Upside

ABIOMED with ticker code (ABMD) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 240 and 165 calculating the average target price we see 216. With the stocks previous close at 142.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 51.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 166.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 179.88. The market cap for the company is $6,461m. Company Website: http://www.abiomed.com

Abiomed engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. In addition, the company engages in the development of Impella 5.5 and Impella BTR that are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump that is designed for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

