ABIOMED – Consenus Indicates Potential 28.6% Upside

ABIOMED with ticker code (ABMD) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 240 and 165 and has a mean target at 216. Given that the stocks previous close was at 167.9 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 28.6%. The day 50 moving average is 179.54 while the 200 day moving average is 185.28. The market cap for the company is $7,477m. Visit the company website at: http://www.abiomed.com

Abiomed engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. In addition, the company engages in the development of Impella 5.5 and Impella BTR that are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump that is designed for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

