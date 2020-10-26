Abercrombie & Fitch Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.9% Downside

Abercrombie & Fitch Company with ticker code (ANF) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 9 with a mean TP of 14.27. Now with the previous closing price of 15.67 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -8.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.24 while the 200 day moving average is 11.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $992m. Company Website: http://www.abercrombie.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands. As of May 28, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer channels; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

