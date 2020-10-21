Abercrombie & Fitch Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.8% Downside

Abercrombie & Fitch Company with ticker code (ANF) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 9 with a mean TP of 14.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.64 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -8.8%. The 50 day MA is 14.9 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $936m. Company Website: http://www.abercrombie.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands. As of May 28, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer channels; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

