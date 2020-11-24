Abercrombie & Fitch Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -20.3% Downside

Abercrombie & Fitch Company with ticker code (ANF) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 24 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 16.64. With the stocks previous close at 20.89 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -20.3%. The day 50 moving average is 16.68 and the 200 day moving average is 12.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,415m. Company Website: http://www.abercrombie.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands. As of May 28, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer channels; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.