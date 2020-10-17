Abercrombie & Fitch Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.0% Downside

Abercrombie & Fitch Company found using ticker (ANF) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 14.27. With the stocks previous close at 16.6 this would imply there is a potential downside of -14.0%. The day 50 moving average is 14.72 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.64. The market cap for the company is $1,034m. Find out more information at: http://www.abercrombie.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands. As of May 28, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer channels; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn