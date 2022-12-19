Abercrombie & Fitch Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

Abercrombie & Fitch Company found using ticker (ANF) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 27 and 16 with a mean TP of 23.33. With the stocks previous close at 21.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.1%. The 50 day MA is 19.55 and the 200 day moving average is 22.35. The company has a market cap of $1,067m. Find out more information at: https://www.abercrombie.com

The potential market cap would be $1,143m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands. As of January 29, 2022, it operated approximately 729 retail stores in Europe, Asia, Canada, the Middle East, United States, and internationally. The company sells products through its stores; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.