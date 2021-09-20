Twitter
Abercrombie & Fitch Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.9% Upside

Abercrombie & Fitch Company found using ticker (ANF) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 68 and 31 and has a mean target at 52.78. Now with the previous closing price of 36.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.9%. The 50 day MA is 36.76 and the 200 day MA is 38.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,203m. Find out more information at: http://www.abercrombie.com

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands. As of May 28, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer channels; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

