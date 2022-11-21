Abercrombie & Fitch Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.0% Upside

Abercrombie & Fitch Company with ticker code (ANF) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 19.33. With the stocks previous close at 18.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 16.77 and the 200 day MA is 23.79. The company has a market cap of $929m. Find out more information at: https://www.abercrombie.com

The potential market cap would be $966m based on the market concensus.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands. As of January 29, 2022, it operated approximately 729 retail stores in Europe, Asia, Canada, the Middle East, United States, and internationally. The company sells products through its stores; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.