Abercrombie & Fitch Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Abercrombie & Fitch Company with ticker code (ANF) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 35 and 17 with a mean TP of 26. With the stocks previous close at 19.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 34.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.33 and the 200 day MA is 30.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $994m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.abercrombie.com

The potential market cap would be $1,337m based on the market concensus.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands. As of January 29, 2022, it operated approximately 729 retail stores in Europe, Asia, Canada, the Middle East, United States, and internationally. The company sells products through its stores; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

