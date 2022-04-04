Abercrombie & Fitch Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.5% Upside

Abercrombie & Fitch Company found using ticker (ANF) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 32 and has a mean target at 42.71. Now with the previous closing price of 31.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 34.82 while the 200 day moving average is 37.75. The company has a market cap of $1,591m. Find out more information at: https://www.abercrombie.com

The potential market cap would be $2,124m based on the market concensus.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands. As of January 29, 2022, it operated approximately 729 retail stores in Europe, Asia, Canada, the Middle East, United States, and internationally. The company sells products through its stores; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.