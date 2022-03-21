Abercrombie & Fitch Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.4% Upside

Abercrombie & Fitch Company found using ticker (ANF) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 59 and 32 and has a mean target at 42.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.27 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.4%. The day 50 moving average is 35.14 and the 200 day moving average is 38.23. The market cap for the company is $1,725m. Company Website: https://www.abercrombie.com

The potential market cap would be $2,283m based on the market concensus.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands. As of May 28, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer channels; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.