Abercrombie & Fitch Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.1% Upside

Abercrombie & Fitch Company found using ticker (ANF) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25 and 15 with a mean TP of 20. With the stocks previous close at 16.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.05 and the 200 day MA is 26.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $750m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.abercrombie.com

The potential market cap would be $916m based on the market concensus.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands. As of January 29, 2022, it operated approximately 729 retail stores in Europe, Asia, Canada, the Middle East, United States, and internationally. The company sells products through its stores; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.