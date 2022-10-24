Abercrombie & Fitch Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.1% Upside

Abercrombie & Fitch Company found using ticker (ANF) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25 and 15 with a mean TP of 20. Now with the previous closing price of 16.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.1%. The day 50 moving average is 16.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $838m. Company Website: https://www.abercrombie.com

The potential market cap would be $1,014m based on the market concensus.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands. As of January 29, 2022, it operated approximately 729 retail stores in Europe, Asia, Canada, the Middle East, United States, and internationally. The company sells products through its stores; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.