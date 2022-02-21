Abercrombie & Fitch Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.5% Upside

Abercrombie & Fitch Company found using ticker (ANF) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 32 with the average target price sitting at 45.43. With the stocks previous close at 39.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.98 while the 200 day moving average is 39.01. The market cap for the company is $2,214m. Find out more information at: https://www.abercrombie.com

The potential market cap would be $2,557m based on the market concensus.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands. As of May 28, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells products through its stores and direct-to-consumer channels; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.