Abercrombie & Fitch Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.6% Downside

Abercrombie & Fitch Company found using ticker (ANF) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 27 and 15 calculating the average target price we see 21.67. Now with the previous closing price of 23.98 this indicates there is a potential downside of -9.6%. The day 50 moving average is 17.3 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,176m. Company Website: https://www.abercrombie.com

The potential market cap would be $1,062m based on the market concensus.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands. As of January 29, 2022, it operated approximately 729 retail stores in Europe, Asia, Canada, the Middle East, United States, and internationally. The company sells products through its stores; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.