Abercrombie & Fitch Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.3% Downside

Abercrombie & Fitch Company found using ticker (ANF) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 27 and 16 and has a mean target at 23.67. Now with the previous closing price of 24.74 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.3%. The day 50 moving average is 21.23 while the 200 day moving average is 21.91. The market cap for the company is $1,235m. Visit the company website at: https://www.abercrombie.com

The potential market cap would be $1,181m based on the market concensus.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands. As of January 29, 2022, it operated approximately 729 retail stores in Europe, Asia, Canada, the Middle East, United States, and internationally. The company sells products through its stores; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.