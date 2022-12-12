Abercrombie & Fitch Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.5% Downside

Abercrombie & Fitch Company with ticker code (ANF) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 27 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 23.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.17 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.5%. The day 50 moving average is 18.88 and the 200 day MA is 22.66. The market cap for the company is $1,156m. Visit the company website at: https://www.abercrombie.com

The potential market cap would be $1,116m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands. As of January 29, 2022, it operated approximately 729 retail stores in Europe, Asia, Canada, the Middle East, United States, and internationally. The company sells products through its stores; various third-party wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.