Abeona Therapeutics Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 310.8% Upside

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. with ticker code (ABEO) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between $17.00 and $4. with a mean TP of $9.86. Now with the previous closing price of $2.40 this indicates there is a potential upside of 310.8%. The 50 day MA is $2.17 and the 200 day moving average is $2.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $206m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.abeonatherapeutics.com

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell and gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. Its lead programs include EB-101, an autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; ABO-102, an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101 an AAV-based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. The company also develops ABO-202 and ABO-201, which are AAV-based gene therapies for the CLN1 and CLN3 forms of Batten disease; ABO-401 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and ABO-5OX for the treatment of retinal diseases. In addition, it is developing AAV-based gene therapy through its AIM vector platform programs. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a license agreement with REGENXBIO Inc. for the development and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of MPS IIIA, MPS IIIB, CLN1 disease, and CLN3 disease. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in New York, New York.

