Abcam Plc 9.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Abcam Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ABC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Abcam Plc are listed in the Health Care sector within AIM. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 1260 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 9.6% from today’s opening price of 1150 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 52 points and decreased 209 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1523 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 943 GBX.

Abcam Plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,209.26 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,265.62. There are currently 206,135,750 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 774,624. Market capitalisation for LON:ABC is £2,341,702,120 GBP.

