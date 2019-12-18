Abcam Plc 8.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Abcam Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ABC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Abcam Plc are listed in the Health Care sector within AIM. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 1250 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -8.8% from today’s opening price of 1370 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 25 points and increased 194 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1523 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1006 GBX.

Abcam Plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,263.83 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,286.10. There are currently 206,015,013 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 328,679. Market capitalisation for LON:ABC is £2,843,007,179 GBP.