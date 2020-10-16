Abbott Laboratories – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

Abbott Laboratories with ticker code (ABT) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 136 and 99 calculating the mean target price we have 116.47. Now with the previous closing price of 107.32 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.5%. The day 50 moving average is 106.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 96.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $190,952m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.abbott.com

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re’s disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. The company’s Diagnostic Products segment offers laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics systems that automates the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, as well as detects and measures infectious agents; cartridges for blood analysis; rapid diagnostics systems; molecular point-of-care testing for HIV, influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test systems, as well as remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for use in laboratories. Its Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. The company’s Medical Devices segment offers rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. This segment also provides glucose and blood glucose monitoring systems. Abbott Laboratories has an agreement with Tandem Diabetes Care to develop and commercialize integrated diabetes solutions. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.

