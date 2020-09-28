ABB Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.9% Downside

ABB Ltd found using ticker (ABB) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27.71 and 18.48 with the average target price sitting at 24.08. With the stocks previous close at 25.06 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -3.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.88 and the 200 day moving average is 21.74. The market cap for the company is $53,305m. Visit the company website at: http://www.new.abb.com

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company’s Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions. This segment serves building, data center, rail, wind and solar, power distribution, food and beverage, marine, e-mobility, and oil and gas industries. Its Industrial Automation segment provides process and discrete control solutions, advanced process control software and manufacturing execution systems, sensing solutions, measurement and analytical instrumentation and solutions, electric ship propulsion systems, and turbochargers, as well as remote monitoring, preventive maintenance, and cybersecurity services. This segment serves companies in the oil and gas, minerals and mining, metals, pulp and paper, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, power generation, and marine industries. The company’s Motion segment offers motors, generators, drives, wind converters, mechanical power transmissions, complete electrical powertrain systems and related services and digital solutions for a wide range of applications in industry, transportation, infrastructure, and utilities. This segment serves machinery manufacturers, process industries, hybrid and batch manufacturers, transportation equipment manufacturers, discrete manufacturing companies, logistics and utility industries, and customers in the automotive industry. Its Robotics & Discrete Automation segment offers robotics, controllers, software, function packages, cells, programmable logic controllers, industrial PCs, servo motion, engineered manufacturing solutions, turn-key solutions, and collaborative robot solutions, as well as digital solutions, and field and after sales services. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

