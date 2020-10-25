ABB Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.6% Downside

ABB Ltd found using ticker (ABB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27.52 and 18.34 calculating the average target price we see 23.91. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.75 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -10.6%. The 50 day MA is 26.07 while the 200 day moving average is 23.09. The market cap for the company is $54,406m. Visit the company website at: http://www.new.abb.com

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company’s Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions. This segment serves building, data center, rail, wind and solar, power distribution, food and beverage, marine, e-mobility, and oil and gas industries. Its Industrial Automation segment provides process and discrete control solutions, advanced process control software and manufacturing execution systems, sensing solutions, measurement and analytical instrumentation and solutions, electric ship propulsion systems, and turbochargers, as well as remote monitoring, preventive maintenance, and cybersecurity services. This segment serves companies in the oil and gas, minerals and mining, metals, pulp and paper, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, power generation, and marine industries. The company’s Motion segment offers motors, generators, drives, wind converters, mechanical power transmissions, complete electrical powertrain systems and related services and digital solutions for a wide range of applications in industry, transportation, infrastructure, and utilities. This segment serves machinery manufacturers, process industries, hybrid and batch manufacturers, transportation equipment manufacturers, discrete manufacturing companies, logistics and utility industries, and customers in the automotive industry. Its Robotics & Discrete Automation segment offers robotics, controllers, software, function packages, cells, programmable logic controllers, industrial PCs, servo motion, engineered manufacturing solutions, turn-key solutions, and collaborative robot solutions, as well as digital solutions, and field and after sales services. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

