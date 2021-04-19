ABB Ltd – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

ABB Ltd found using ticker (ABB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36.44 and 31 calculating the average target price we see 34.11. Now with the previous closing price of 32.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The day 50 moving average is 30.94 and the 200 day moving average is 28.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $67,375m. Company Website: http://www.global.abb/group/

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks. The company’s Robotics & Discrete Automation segments provides industrial robots, software, robotic solutions and systems, field services, spare parts, and digital services. This segment also offers solutions based on its programmable logic controllers, industrial PCs, servo motion, transport systems, and machine vision. Its Industrial Automation segment develops and sells industry-specific, integrated automation, and electrification systems and solutions, as well as digital solutions, lifecycle services, and artificial intelligence applications for the process and hybrid industries. This segment also offers process and discrete control technologies, advanced process control software and manufacturing execution systems, sensing, measurement, analytical instrumentation, electric ship propulsion systems, and large turbochargers, as well as remote monitoring, preventive maintenance, asset performance management, and cybersecurity services. The company’s Motion segment manufactures and sells drives, motors, generators, traction converters, and mechanical power transmission products. ABB Ltd has a strategic collaboration with IBM. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.