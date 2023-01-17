Ab Dynamics PLC 9.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Ab Dynamics PLC with ticker (LON:ABDP) now has a potential upside of 9.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ab Dynamics PLC share price of 1,638 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 9.0%. Trading has ranged between 920 (52 week low) and 1,828 (52 week high) with an average of 25,002 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £385,681,840.



AB Dynamics plc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and supplying advanced testing, simulation, and measurement products to the global transport market. The Company’s products and services are used primarily for the development of road vehicles, particularly in the areas of active safety and autonomous systems, as well as automation of vehicles used for other applications, such as mining and defense. Its product categories include driving simulators, which include advanced vehicle driving simulators, track testing, and measurement systems. Its driving simulators include aVDS-Dynamic, aVDS-Motorsport, and aVDS-Static. Its track testing includes Driving Robots, Ground Traffic Control, and ADAS Targets. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. Its applications include autonomous vehicle testing, benchmarking, durability, driver-in-the-loop, simulation, misuse testing, fishhook, and sine-dwell.







