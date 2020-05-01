Ab Dynamics PLC 16.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Ab Dynamics PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ABDP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Ab Dynamics PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Berenberg have set a target price of 2050 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 16.1% from the opening price of 1765 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 715 points and decreased 410 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2850 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 855 GBX.

Ab Dynamics PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,519.00 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,167.64. There are currently 22,515,737 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 110,347. Market capitalisation for LON:ABDP is £400,780,118 GBP.

