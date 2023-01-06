Ab Dynamics PLC 10.0% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Ab Dynamics PLC with ticker (LON:ABDP) now has a potential upside of 10.0% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ab Dynamics PLC share price of 1,620 GBX at opening today (06/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 10.0%. Trading has ranged between 920 (52 week low) and 1,828 (52 week high) with an average of 32,679 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £368,057,371.



AB Dynamics plc is a holding company that is engaged in the provision of testing systems to the global motor industry. The Company is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing and supplying to the global automotive and mobility sectors, including testing systems, simulation products and testing services. The Company’s products and services are used primarily for the development of road vehicles, particularly in the areas of safety and autonomous systems. Its geographical locations include United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. It is focused on developing solutions to automate vehicle applications in mining, defense, materials handling and agriculture sectors. The Company’s subsidiaries include Anthony Best Dynamics Limited, AB Dynamics GK, AB Dynamics Inc, rFpro Ltd, AB Dynamics UK Holdings Ltd and AB Dynamics Overseas Holdings Ltd.







