Aarons Holdings Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.6% Upside

Aarons Holdings Company with ticker code (AAN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 35 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 27.5. Now with the previous closing price of 15.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 74.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $497m. Company Website: https://www.aarons.com

The potential market cap would be $868m based on the market concensus.

The Aaron’s Company provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, and accessories through company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,074 stores and 236 independently owned franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron’s SpinCo The Aaron’s Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

