Aarons Holdings Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 70.1% Upside

Aarons Holdings Company with ticker code (AAN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 8 and has a mean target at 14.53. Now with the previous closing price of 8.54 this would imply there is a potential upside of 70.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 11.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.29. The company has a market cap of $268m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aarons.com

The potential market cap would be $456m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Aaron’s Company provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, and accessories through company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture. As of October 19, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron’s SpinCo The Aaron’s Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.