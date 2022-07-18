Aarons Holdings Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.9% Upside

Aarons Holdings Company found using ticker (AAN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 35 and 16 calculating the mean target price we have 23.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.1 this indicates there is a potential upside of 67.9%. The 50 day MA is 17.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.91. The market cap for the company is $450m. Company Website: https://www.aarons.com

The potential market cap would be $756m based on the market concensus.

The Aaron’s Company provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, and accessories through company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,074 stores and 236 independently owned franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron’s SpinCo The Aaron’s Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.