Aarons Holdings Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.6% Upside

Aarons Holdings Company with ticker code (AAN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 16.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 63.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.4 and the 200 day MA is 18.08. The market cap for the company is $292m. Find out more information at: https://www.aarons.com

The potential market cap would be $478m based on the market concensus.

The Aaron’s Company provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, and accessories through company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,074 stores and 236 independently owned franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron’s SpinCo The Aaron’s Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.