Aarons Holdings Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Aarons Holdings Company found using ticker (AAN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 6.5 calculating the average target price we see 12.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The day 50 moving average is 10.62 and the 200 day MA is 15.23. The market cap for the company is $366m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aarons.com

The potential market cap would be $390m based on the market concensus.

The Aaron’s Company provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, and accessories through company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture. As of October 19, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron’s SpinCo The Aaron’s Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.