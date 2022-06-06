Aarons Holdings Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.5% Upside

Aarons Holdings Company found using ticker (AAN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 35 and 23 calculating the mean target price we have 27.5. Now with the previous closing price of 18.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 48.5%. The day 50 moving average is 20.25 and the 200 day MA is 23.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $567m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aarons.com

The potential market cap would be $842m based on the market concensus.

The Aaron’s Company provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, and accessories through company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,074 stores and 236 independently owned franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron’s SpinCo The Aaron’s Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.