Aarons Holdings Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.3% Upside

Aarons Holdings Company with ticker code (AAN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 27 calculating the mean target price we have 33.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.9 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 46.3%. The 50 day MA is 24.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.16. The market cap for the company is $723m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.aarons.com

The potential market cap would be $1,057m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Aarons Company Inc. provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,092 Company-operated stores and 248 independently-owned franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron’s SpinCo The Aarons Company Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.