Aarons Holdings Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.6% Upside

Aarons Holdings Company with ticker code (AAN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 42 and 27 with the average target price sitting at 34.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 36.6%. The day 50 moving average is 27.21 and the 200 day MA is 29.75. The company has a market capitalisation of $806m. Find out more information at: http://www.aarons.com

The Aarons Company Inc. provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,092 Company-operated stores and 248 independently-owned franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron’s SpinCo The Aarons Company Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.