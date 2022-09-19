Aarons Holdings Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.0% Upside

Aarons Holdings Company with ticker code (AAN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 13 and has a mean target at 16.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.18 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.69 and the 200 day moving average is 19.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $376m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aarons.com

The potential market cap would be $500m based on the market concensus.

The Aaron’s Company provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, and accessories through company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,074 stores and 236 independently owned franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron’s SpinCo The Aaron’s Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.