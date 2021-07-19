Aarons Holdings Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.7% Upside

Aarons Holdings Company found using ticker (AAN) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 31 and has a mean target at 36.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.98 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.7%. The day 50 moving average is 33.46 and the 200 day moving average is 27.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $954m. Visit the company website at: http://www.aarons.com

The Aarons Company Inc. provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,092 Company-operated stores and 248 independently-owned franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron’s SpinCo The Aarons Company Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.