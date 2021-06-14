Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Aarons Holdings Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Aarons Holdings Company with ticker code (AAN) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 37.25. With the stocks previous close at 35.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The day 50 moving average is 33.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,313m. Company Website: http://www.aarons.com

The Aarons Company Inc. provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,092 Company-operated stores and 248 independently-owned franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron’s SpinCo The Aarons Company Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.