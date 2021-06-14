Aarons Holdings Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.6% Upside

Aarons Holdings Company with ticker code (AAN) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 42 and 31 calculating the mean target price we have 37.25. With the stocks previous close at 35.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.6%. The day 50 moving average is 33.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,313m. Company Website: http://www.aarons.com

The Aarons Company Inc. provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,092 Company-operated stores and 248 independently-owned franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron’s SpinCo The Aarons Company Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.