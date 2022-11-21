Aarons Holdings Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.9% Upside

Aarons Holdings Company found using ticker (AAN) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 6.5 with a mean TP of 12.92. With the stocks previous close at 10.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.9%. The 50 day MA is 10.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.1. The market cap for the company is $340m. Find out more information at: https://www.aarons.com

The potential market cap would be $418m based on the market concensus.

The Aaron’s Company provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, and accessories through company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture. As of October 19, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron’s SpinCo The Aaron’s Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.