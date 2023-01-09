Aarons Holdings Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.3% Upside

Aarons Holdings Company with ticker code (AAN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 6.5 and has a mean target at 12.92. With the stocks previous close at 12.75 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.36 while the 200 day moving average is 14.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $402m. Visit the company website at: https://www.aarons.com

The potential market cap would be $407m based on the market concensus.

The Aaron’s Company provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, and accessories through company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture. As of October 19, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron’s SpinCo The Aaron’s Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.