Aarons Holdings Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.7% Downside

Broker Ratings

Aarons Holdings Company found using ticker (AAN) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 6.5 with a mean TP of 12.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 14.31 this would indicate that there is a downside of -9.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 11.72 while the 200 day moving average is 14.36. The market cap for the company is $442m. Company Website: https://www.aarons.com

The potential market cap would be $399m based on the market concensus.

The Aaron’s Company provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, and accessories through company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture. As of October 19, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron’s SpinCo The Aaron’s Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

